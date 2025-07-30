Apple farmers protest in Himachal against eviction from forest land

Protesters demand land regularization

Many of these farmers rely on small plots for their livelihood and say they're being pushed out without fair process—some are even below the poverty line or widows.

Protesters want their land regularized under existing laws instead of being evicted overnight.

As CPI(M) leader Rakesh Singha put it, eviction without due process isn't justice.

The standoff spotlights a bigger issue: how to protect both forests and vulnerable communities who depend on them in Himachal's apple belt.