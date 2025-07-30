SIT seizes ₹11cr cash in Andhra liquor scam probe

YSRCP leaders call it political vendetta

The investigation is digging into events from when the YSR Congress Party was in power, and it's already uncovered significant assets in earlier raids.

Now, with senior YSRCP leaders under suspicion, things are heating up.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders are calling this a political vendetta by the current TDP-led government—MP YV Subba Reddy even said recent arrests are just part of a crackdown that questions the role of the arrested leaders in liquor policy.