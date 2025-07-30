SIT seizes ₹11cr cash in Andhra liquor scam probe
Big news from Telangana: the Special Investigation Team (SIT) just seized ₹11 crore in cash from a farmhouse near Hyderabad.
This bust is part of the ongoing probe into the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, which picked up speed after a key suspect, Varun Purushotham, spilled details about a money trail linked to some well-known names.
YSRCP leaders call it political vendetta
The investigation is digging into events from when the YSR Congress Party was in power, and it's already uncovered significant assets in earlier raids.
Now, with senior YSRCP leaders under suspicion, things are heating up.
Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders are calling this a political vendetta by the current TDP-led government—MP YV Subba Reddy even said recent arrests are just part of a crackdown that questions the role of the arrested leaders in liquor policy.