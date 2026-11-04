Andhra Pradesh schools, colleges closed for MPTC ZPTC elections
India
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh students! Schools and colleges that are being used as polling stations will be closed on November 4 and 5 for the MPTC and ZPTC elections.
The government is taking over these campuses a day early to set up and distribute election materials.
Only polling and counting centers closed
Only the institutions serving as polling or counting centers will get these days off. Everyone else has regular classes.
Teachers and staff on election duty also get a break. Vote counting happens on November 7, so some places might be closed then too.
If you're not sure about your school or college, check in with your administration just to be safe!