Andhra Pradesh secures ₹20L/cr investments and ₹7.66L/cr projects approved
Andhra Pradesh has landed massive investment commitments, ₹20 lakh crore in just two years, under its coalition government.
Industries Minister T. G. Bharat credits Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's leadership and the state's transparent, business-friendly vibe for this win.
Big projects worth ₹7.66 lakh crore have already been approved and are moving ahead.
Andhra Pradesh targets 20L jobs
The state has made it easier for industries to get started, letting officials clear land deals up to 50 acres without Cabinet delays.
Andhra Pradesh is also aiming high on jobs, planning to create 20 lakh new ones in five years, with help from big names like Google AI Data Centre and Quantum Valley.
Plus, there are plans for 175 MSME parks (1 per Assembly seat), new policies for toys, and furniture, and a Global Partnership Summit coming up this November to keep the momentum going.