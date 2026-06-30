Andhra Pradesh secures ₹20L/cr investments and ₹7.66L/cr projects approved

Andhra Pradesh targets 20L jobs

The state has made it easier for industries to get started, letting officials clear land deals up to 50 acres without Cabinet delays.

Andhra Pradesh is also aiming high on jobs, planning to create 20 lakh new ones in five years, with help from big names like Google AI Data Centre and Quantum Valley.

Plus, there are plans for 175 MSME parks (1 per Assembly seat), new policies for toys, and furniture, and a Global Partnership Summit coming up this November to keep the momentum going.