Andhra Pradesh sees 3 days of rain, Guntur 68.25mm

IMD forecasts rain in Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema

If you were hoping to dry out soon, not quite yet, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says light to moderate rain at isolated places is likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Monday too.

This rainy streak is thanks to a mix of weather systems hanging over southern India and Telangana.

So yeah, umbrellas are still your best friend!