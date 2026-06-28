Andhra Pradesh sees 3 days of rain, Guntur 68.25mm
Andhra Pradesh just can't catch a break from the rain. It's been coming down steadily for three days now.
Guntur district saw 68.25mm of rainfall, while places like Peddapuram in Kakinada district and Krishnapuram in Alluri Sitharama Raju district were not far behind.
The rain has been fairly widespread, with moderate to heavy rainfall in Coastal Andhra and parts of Central Andhra Pradesh since Friday.
IMD forecasts rain in Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema
If you were hoping to dry out soon, not quite yet, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says light to moderate rain at isolated places is likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Monday too.
This rainy streak is thanks to a mix of weather systems hanging over southern India and Telangana.
So yeah, umbrellas are still your best friend!