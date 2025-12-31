Andhra Pradesh sees 6.17% drop in crime rate in 2025

What's behind the numbers?

The drop covered crimes like riots, bodily harm, property offenses, and crimes against women (which fell by nearly 4% to 16,347 cases).

On the flip side, economic offenses and certain homicides saw a slight rise.

To keep things safer, police stepped up with preventive detentions for repeat offenders and drug traffickers and rolled out drones to catch acts like eve-teasing or illegal gambling—leading to almost 7,000 cases flagged this year.

Courts delivered stricter sentences, including life and death sentences, in crimes against women and minors.

All these moves seem to be paying off for Andhra Pradesh's safety stats.