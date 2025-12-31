Major Indian cities issue traffic advisories for New Year's Eve
Planning to head out for New Year's Eve?
Big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata have rolled out special traffic rules for December 31.
Expect road closures, diversions, and a lot of police presence near popular celebration spots—all to keep things safe and moving smoothly as crowds ring in 2026.
What's happening in Delhi?
Connaught Place will be off-limits to most vehicles from 7pm on December 31 until January 1 unless you have a pass.
Key spots like Mandi House, Bengali Market, Gole Market, Windsor Place—and even India Gate—will see major diversions.
Authorities suggest sticking to public transport if you need to reach bus stations or the airport.
How are other cities handling it?
Bengaluru is putting out a massive force—20,000 personnel—to manage over a million party-goers.
Kolkata has similar curbs around Park Street on New Year's Eve.
Mumbai isn't holding back either with 17,000 officers on duty across the city.
So wherever you're celebrating, plan ahead and check local advisories!