Delhi-NCR bracing for dense fog and light rain on New Year's Day
Kicking off 2026, Delhi-NCR is set for some classic winter vibes—expect dense morning fog and a chance of light rain on January 1, according to the IMD.
A yellow alert is in place after visibility plummeted to near-zero levels across key locations.
Foggy conditions are likely to linger through the first few days of the year.
Why should you care?
Travel plans might get tricky: flights could be delayed, and driving conditions will be tougher thanks to low visibility.
The chilly mornings aren't going anywhere either, with temperatures hovering around normal or a bit below.
If you're heading out or celebrating New Year's, keep an eye on updates—safety first!
What about the rest of North India?
The fog isn't stopping at Delhi—Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and western UP are also in for misty mornings through January 1.
Eastern UP and Odisha will see it next.
Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir could get heavy rain or snow (hello winter wonderland), while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may face showers.