Supreme Court works through winter break for the 1st time ever

Chief Justice Kant personally handled two sessions: one on December 22 (with Justice Joymalya Bagchi) and another on December 29 with a three-judge bench. They tackled urgent criminal and civil cases that couldn't wait for the regular schedule.

Why does it matter?

These vacation sittings led to some major decisions—like putting a hold on rules that could weaken environmental protections in the Aravalli region, and blocking bail for Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the high-profile Unnao rape case.

The court also rolled out a new system: lawyers now have to submit their arguments and notes online ahead of hearings, aiming to speed up justice even when most people are on holiday.