Supreme Court works through winter break for the 1st time ever
For the first time, India's Supreme Court held special vacation benches during its winter break, with Chief Justice Surya Kant leading these sessions on December 22 and December 29, 2025.
Usually, the court takes a complete break at this time—so this move signals a big shift toward keeping urgent cases moving.
What actually happened?
Chief Justice Kant personally handled two sessions: one on December 22 (with Justice Joymalya Bagchi) and another on December 29 with a three-judge bench.
They tackled urgent criminal and civil cases that couldn't wait for the regular schedule.
Why does it matter?
These vacation sittings led to some major decisions—like putting a hold on rules that could weaken environmental protections in the Aravalli region, and blocking bail for Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the high-profile Unnao rape case.
The court also rolled out a new system: lawyers now have to submit their arguments and notes online ahead of hearings, aiming to speed up justice even when most people are on holiday.