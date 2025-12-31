Sadanand Date, 26/11 hero, appointed new Maharashtra DGP

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sadanand Date has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for Maharashtra. On Wednesday, the state government announced that his term is set for two years. Date will succeed Rashmi Shukla, who was Maharashtra's first woman DGP and will step down on January 3, 2026.

Selection process Date's appointment endorsed by UPSC Date's appointment was endorsed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and comes after his recent repatriation to Maharashtra from New Delhi. He has previously served as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The IPS officer, who will turn 60 in December next year, is currently the senior-most IPS officer in Maharashtra following Shukla's stepping down.

Heroic act Date's commendable service during 26/11 Mumbai attacks Date is best known for his gallantry during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. He was then an additional commissioner of police and played a key role in rescuing a lift operator held hostage by terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail at Cama Hospital. For his bravery, he was awarded the President's Police Medal for Gallantry.