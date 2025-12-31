Sadanand Date, 26/11 hero, appointed new Maharashtra DGP
What's the story
Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sadanand Date has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for Maharashtra. On Wednesday, the state government announced that his term is set for two years. Date will succeed Rashmi Shukla, who was Maharashtra's first woman DGP and will step down on January 3, 2026.
Selection process
Date's appointment endorsed by UPSC
Date's appointment was endorsed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and comes after his recent repatriation to Maharashtra from New Delhi. He has previously served as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The IPS officer, who will turn 60 in December next year, is currently the senior-most IPS officer in Maharashtra following Shukla's stepping down.
Heroic act
Date's commendable service during 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Date is best known for his gallantry during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. He was then an additional commissioner of police and played a key role in rescuing a lift operator held hostage by terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail at Cama Hospital. For his bravery, he was awarded the President's Police Medal for Gallantry.
Career overview
Date's extensive experience in law enforcement
Date has had an illustrious career in law enforcement. He has served as the Director General of the NIA and Commissioner of Police for Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar city near Mumbai. He also holds a doctorate in economic offenses from Pune University. His appointment as Maharashtra DGP is expected to strengthen the state's police force with his vast experience and expertise.