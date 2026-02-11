Andhra Pradesh sets ₹308 lakh crore economy goal by 2047

The plan in detail

This isn't just about big numbers—Andhra Pradesh is aiming for 15% annual growth and wants everyone on board.

The plan aims to improve literacy, exports over $450 billion, and seeks to increase women's participation in the workforce.

It's built on 10 guiding ideas like zero poverty, skill-building, clean energy, and tech-driven governance.

With district-level action plans and transparent tracking (with help from Tata Sons's N Chandrasekaran), it's not just talk—it's a roadmap for real change that could inspire other states too.