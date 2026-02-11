Andhra Pradesh sets ₹308 lakh crore economy goal by 2047
Andhra Pradesh just set a bold goal: become a ₹308 lakh crore economy by 2047, with an average income of ₹55 lakh per person.
This "Swarna Andhra 2047" plan is all about taking the state from recovery to real progress.
The plan in detail
This isn't just about big numbers—Andhra Pradesh is aiming for 15% annual growth and wants everyone on board.
The plan aims to improve literacy, exports over $450 billion, and seeks to increase women's participation in the workforce.
It's built on 10 guiding ideas like zero poverty, skill-building, clean energy, and tech-driven governance.
With district-level action plans and transparent tracking (with help from Tata Sons's N Chandrasekaran), it's not just talk—it's a roadmap for real change that could inspire other states too.