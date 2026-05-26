Andhra Pradesh starts Ebola checks for internationals at Vijayawada Airport
India
Starting Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh is screening international passengers for Ebola at Vijayawada Airport.
A health camp with a doctor and paramedical staff is now in place to spot any signs early.
Right now, the airport gets three flights a week from Singapore, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Flights from Sharjah are discontinued.
Ebola spreads from animals and people
Ebola is a serious disease that spreads from wild animals like fruit bats or monkeys, and between people through direct contact with infected blood or fluids.