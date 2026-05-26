Andhra Pradesh starts Ebola checks for internationals at Vijayawada Airport India May 26, 2026

Starting Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh is screening international passengers for Ebola at Vijayawada Airport.

A health camp with a doctor and paramedical staff is now in place to spot any signs early.

Right now, the airport gets three flights a week from Singapore, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Flights from Sharjah are discontinued.