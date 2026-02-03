Andhra Pradesh: Tension between YSRCP, TDP turns violent; several booked

On February 1, TDP workers reportedly threw petrol bombs at Ramesh's home in Ibrahimpatnam, causing major damage. His family was inside but safely rescued by police. A day earlier in Guntur, TDP workers allegedly attacked ex-minister Ambati Rambabu's house and vandalized vehicles after he made comments about CM Chandrababu Naidu . Both parties claim retaliation and blame each other for the unrest.

Demand for President's rule in AP

YSRCP says it has documented multiple attacks on its members recently and is demanding President's Rule.

Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has condemned the violence and said he will raise the issue at the national level.

Meanwhile, CM Naidu has promised strict action no matter which party is involved.