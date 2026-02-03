Kamindu Mendis included in SL's T20 WC squad: Details

Sri Lanka have announced a major shake-up in their ﻿2026 ICC T20 World Cup squad by including Kamindu Mendis and dropping Dhananjaya de Silva. The 23-year-old batter Pavan Rathnayake has also been included, along with Eshan Malinga, who recently dislocated his shoulder. However, seamer Pramod Madushan has been left out of the final 15-man squad, led by Dasun Shanaka, for the tournament starting on February 7.

Squad changes Kamindu's inclusion raises eyebrows Kamindu's inclusion is the biggest talking point as he didn't play in the T20Is against Pakistan last month and was dropped before the ongoing series against England. His return comes after Dhananjaya failed to accelerate his scoring rate in recent T20I matches against England and Pakistan. Despite a poor run since early 2025, Kamindu's strike rate of 130.32 gives some hope for his performance at the World Cup.

New faces Wellalage and Rathnayake are new faces in the squad The squad changes have also opened the door for left-arm-spin allrounder Dunith Wellalage, who has been a regular in the ODI line-up but only played six T20Is since his 2024 debut. His franchise and domestic experience are substantial, having played in SA20 for Paarl Royals last year and led Sri Lanka A in Rising Stars Asia Cup in November. Another new face is Rathnayake, who made his T20I debut in Pakistan last November but was dropped after just one innings across three games.

Advertisement

Team dynamics Liyanage and Perera retained despite middle-order struggles Sri Lanka's middle-order woes have often seen Janith Liyanage batting at No. 7, sacrificing a fifth frontline bowler. Kusal Perera was also included in the squad for the England series and retained his place for the World Cup despite a poor run of form at the end of last year. However, Sri Lanka has fewer worries about their bowling attack with Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, and Eshan Malinga, despite his shoulder injury, providing strong seam options across all stages of innings.

Advertisement