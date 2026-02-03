ICC T20 World Cup: Decoding batters with the most sixes

The 10th edition of the ICC T20 World Cup is set to start on February 7. India and Sri Lanka are the co-hosts of the 2026 event. Over the years several players made their mark in the global ICC T20 tournament, showcasing their ability to hit bowlers for maximums and clearing the fences. Here are batters with most T20 World Cup sixes.

#1 Chris Gayle - 63 sixes Former West Indies legend Chris Gayle has smoked the most sixes in ICC T20 World Cup history. The southpaw smashed 63 sixes from 33 matches (31 innings). He smashed 965 runs in the tournament with 2 tons and 7 fifties at 34.46 (SR: 142.75). Gayle's last T20 World Cup appearance was in 2021. He won the coveted event twice in 2012 and 2016.

#2 Rohit Sharma - 50 sixes Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma owns the record for the 2nd-highest number of sixes (50). Rohit, who has played most T20 World Cup matches (47), ended up scoring 1,220 runs at 34.85. He slammed 12 fifties. Besided his 50 sixes and 112 fours, Rohit won the 2007 T20 World Cup and then captained India to their 2nd honor in 2024.

Advertisement