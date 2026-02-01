ICC T20 World Cup: Decoding players with 40-plus appearances

The 10th edition of the ICC T20 World Cup is set to start on February 7. India and Sri Lanka are the co-hosts of the 2026 event. Over the years several players made their mark in the global ICC T20 tournament, showing consistency and mileage. These icons were defined not just by brilliance, but by longevity. Here are players with most T20 WC appearances.

#1 Rohit Sharma - India (47 matches) Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma holds the record for most T20 World Cup matches. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit played 47 matches. From 44 innings, he ended up scoring 1,220 runs at 34.85. He slammed 12 fifties. Rohit hit 50 sixes and 112 fours (SR: 133.04). He won the 2007 T20 World Cup and then captained India to their 2nd honor in 2024.

#2 Shakib Al Hasan - Bangladesh (43 matches) Shakib Al Hasan represented Bangladesh in a total of 43 matches. He made his T20 World Cup debut in 2007 and his last appearance was in 2024. The all-rounder scored 853 runs at 23.05 with the help of 4 fifties. With the ball, Shakib owns the most wickets in T20 World Cup history (50). From 40 innings, he carried an average of 20.12.

