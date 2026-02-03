'Unlocks immense opportunities': Modi thanks Trump for tariff reduction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked United States President Donald Trump for reducing tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%. Trump announced this on the social media platform Truth Social. "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%," PM Modi said in a post on X, adding, "When...the world's largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities."

Diplomatic relations President Trump's leadership vital for global peace: Modi PM Modi also thanked Trump "on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement." He stressed that the engagement of the two large economies and the "world's largest democracies" would be beneficial to their people and would unlock "immense opportunities." "President Trump's leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity," he added.

Trade relations USISPF welcomes tariff reduction as 1st step toward trade deal In his announcement, Trump called PM Modi "one of my greatest friends, and a powerful and respected leader of his country." The US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) welcomed the tariff reduction as an important first step toward a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement. While details are still pending, this announcement indicates strong political will on both sides to address tariffs and market access issues across various sectors.

Tariff history US had imposed tariffs in August last year The US had boosted tariffs on Indian goods to 50% in August 2025, citing India's continued purchase of Russian oil. In April that year, Trump had first imposed a 26% "reciprocal tariff" on several Indian imports under his global "liberation day" actions. He later paused these tariffs for 90 days while maintaining a 10% duty on all US imports before announcing the increase to 25%.