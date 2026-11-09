Andhra Pradesh tightens fireworks safety after Rayavaram and Vetlapalem explosions
After tragic explosions at fireworks units in Rayavaram and Vetlapalem, Andhra Pradesh is rolling out much tougher safety rules.
The state will now have centralized monitoring and risk-based inspections, led by the director general of State Disaster Response and Fire Services.
District collectors will help keep things in check locally.
Fireworks safety cell requires 2-stage licensing
The State Explosives and Fireworks Safety Cell is launching soon, bringing digital tracking and stricter inspection schedules.
Getting a license just got harder too, with a two-stage system involving provisional approval followed by a mandatory physical inspection after construction and geo-tagged photographs and video evidence for better verification.
An online portal is coming within six months to track permits, and any unlicensed or unsafe activity could get shut down immediately with legal action.
Inspectors who don't do their job properly could also face consequences.
Andhra Pradesh clearly wants fireworks to be fun, not fatal.