Andhra Pradesh to expand Anna Canteens to 700 sites by Ugadi

Why should you care?

Anna Canteens offer affordable meals—think breakfast, lunch, and dinner—to people who need them most.

After being shut down in 2019 and revived following the change in government in 2024 with 205 locations, these canteens now serve about two lakh people daily.

Expanding to 700 centers means more folks in rural Andhra get access to good food. Plus, it's all tied into larger promises like building lakhs of new homes and making government schemes more transparent.