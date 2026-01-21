Andhra Pradesh to expand Anna Canteens to 700 sites by Ugadi
Andhra Pradesh is ramping up its Anna Canteen scheme, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announcing that 700 canteens will be up and running by Ugadi (the Telugu New Year).
The focus is on reaching rural areas and helping migrant workers, seniors, and low-income families.
This comes after MLAs pushed for more support and is part of a bigger plan to boost welfare across the state.
Why should you care?
Anna Canteens offer affordable meals—think breakfast, lunch, and dinner—to people who need them most.
After being shut down in 2019 and revived following the change in government in 2024 with 205 locations, these canteens now serve about two lakh people daily.
Expanding to 700 centers means more folks in rural Andhra get access to good food. Plus, it's all tied into larger promises like building lakhs of new homes and making government schemes more transparent.