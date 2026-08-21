Andhra Pradesh to receive ₹169.98cr for elephant conflict mitigation
Andhra Pradesh is set to receive ₹169.98 crore over five years to help stop elephants and people from running into trouble with each other.
This funding is part of a bigger Regional Action Plan covering four southern states, prepared by the Project Elephant Division of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).
The main goal? Keep elephants from wandering into farms as their forests shrink, making things safer for both animals and people.
Andhra Pradesh elephants increase to 142
The number of elephants in Andhra Pradesh has more than doubled since 2017, jumping from 65 to 142.
With less forest around, these gentle giants are showing up near villages and fields more often.
The new plan focuses on better tracking, research, and smarter ways to avoid clashes, so humans and elephants can both have a little more peace.