Andhra Pradesh to receive ₹169.98cr for elephant conflict mitigation

Andhra Pradesh is set to receive ₹169.98 crore over five years to help stop elephants and people from running into trouble with each other.

This funding is part of a bigger Regional Action Plan covering four southern states, prepared by the Project Elephant Division of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

The main goal? Keep elephants from wandering into farms as their forests shrink, making things safer for both animals and people.