Andhra Pradesh to release teacher recruitment notification October 2026
India
Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to release a major teacher recruitment notification in October 2026, with exams lined up for December.
School Education Secretary Kona Sashidhar says everything is in place for a fair and transparent process, aiming to make things smooth for applicants.
Digital exam, 20% TET 80% DSC
This time, the entire exam was digital to stop question paper leaks: only two officials can upload data, and passwords change often.
Selection will weigh 20% on Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scores and 80% on DSC exam results.
If anyone has complaints, there is a three-level system starting at the district level all the way up to the commissioner.
Officials also assured that sports quota appointments followed all the rules.