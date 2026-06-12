Andhra Pradesh to release teacher recruitment notification October 2026

Digital exam, 20% TET 80% DSC

This time, the entire exam was digital to stop question paper leaks: only two officials can upload data, and passwords change often.

Selection will weigh 20% on Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scores and 80% on DSC exam results.

If anyone has complaints, there is a three-level system starting at the district level all the way up to the commissioner.

Officials also assured that sports quota appointments followed all the rules.