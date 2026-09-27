Andhra Pradesh to roll out Palle Panduga 3.0 with ₹11,085cr

Andhra Pradesh is rolling out Palle Panduga 3.0 on September 29, 2026, with a huge ₹11,085 crore push to make life better in villages.

The plan includes building 15,500km of new roads and setting up 22,000 mini Gokulams to help dairy farmers.

There's also a big focus on developing horticultural plantations over 50,000 acres.