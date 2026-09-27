Andhra Pradesh to roll out Palle Panduga 3.0 with ₹11,085cr
India
Andhra Pradesh is rolling out Palle Panduga 3.0 on September 29, 2026, with a huge ₹11,085 crore push to make life better in villages.
The plan includes building 15,500km of new roads and setting up 22,000 mini Gokulams to help dairy farmers.
There's also a big focus on developing horticultural plantations over 50,000 acres.
Project adds 1,000km drains, ₹200cr
The project will add 1,000km of "magic drains" for better sanitation and invest ₹200 crore in new community spaces.
Funding comes from both central and state governments (almost split down the middle), plus funding through various schemes and institutions.
This third phase builds on earlier successes to upgrade rural life across the state.