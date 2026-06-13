Andhra Pradesh toddler missing near Eluru plantation after dog returns

Parents farm workers, ₹1L reward

The girl's parents, both farm workers, realized she was missing only later that evening, thinking she was with each other.

A villager last saw her at the plantation's edge.

Authorities have offered a ₹1 lakh reward for any information, and police are even considering if someone familiar might be involved in her disappearance.

They tried tracking the dog with GPS, but have not found any leads yet.

Despite all efforts, there is still no sign of the toddler nearly a week later.