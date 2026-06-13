Andhra Pradesh toddler missing near Eluru plantation after dog returns
A girl from Andhra Pradesh's Eluru plantation has been missing since June 6, after she wandered off with her pet dog near a large plantation by the forest.
More than 300 people, including police, the State Disaster Response Force, special police units and volunteers, have been searching.
The dog came home alone and upset three days later, but sadly gave no clues about where the child could be.
Parents farm workers, ₹1L reward
The girl's parents, both farm workers, realized she was missing only later that evening, thinking she was with each other.
A villager last saw her at the plantation's edge.
Authorities have offered a ₹1 lakh reward for any information, and police are even considering if someone familiar might be involved in her disappearance.
They tried tracking the dog with GPS, but have not found any leads yet.
Despite all efforts, there is still no sign of the toddler nearly a week later.