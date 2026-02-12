Andhra Pradesh uses AI to track MLA attendance
Andhra Pradesh just became the first in India to use AI facial recognition for tracking MLA attendance.
Instead of signing a register, legislators now check in with cameras that only count them if they're actually sitting at their assigned seats.
This upgrade isn't just about tech—it's about accountability.
The system tracks how long MLAs stay, making it harder to skip out early or claim allowances without showing up.
The move follows claims that some YSRCP members were collecting perks without attending sessions, and recently, 11 MLAs (including the former Chief Minister) were marked present for under 10 minutes.
It's part of a bigger push to bring AI into more public services across Andhra Pradesh.