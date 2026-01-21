Andhra Pradesh village calls out dowry with bold banners India Jan 21, 2026

At the Sankranti cattle festival, people in Kalikiripalli (Chittoor district) tried something different: they put up banners showing photos of unmarried men, many of whom are educated and have jobs.

The message? "Brides wanted for marriage."

It's their way of spotlighting how dowry demands are making it tough for educated, employed guys to get married—even when they come from good families.