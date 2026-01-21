Andhra Pradesh village calls out dowry with bold banners
At the Sankranti cattle festival, people in Kalikiripalli (Chittoor district) tried something different: they put up banners showing photos of unmarried men, many of whom are educated and have jobs.
The message? "Brides wanted for marriage."
It's their way of spotlighting how dowry demands are making it tough for educated, employed guys to get married—even when they come from good families.
Why this matters
The banners openly called out how cash, gold, and property demands can lead to rejections and hurtful experiences during marriage talks.
As one villager put it, "Marriage does not need wealth or show. What matters is character and integrity."
The campaign sparked real conversations at the festival and quickly went viral online.
Locals hope this creative protest will help shift mindsets toward valuing respect and education over material things in marriage.