Andhra Pradesh voters will directly elect mayors and municipal chairpersons

The new rules lay out how nominations, voting, and results will work.

There will only be one deputy mayor or vice chairperson per body now (still picked indirectly).

Plus, a 14-day voter-identification drive will begin on September 8 to make sure Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward classes, and women voters are counted for reservations.

Some urban local bodies are speeding up this process after recent court orders; others are waiting on legal decisions before moving ahead.