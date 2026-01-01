Andhra Pradesh welcomes 2026 with traditional fervor, beach parties

Tradition meets party vibes

In Tirupati, New Year's Day overlapped with Vaikuntha Ekadashi—so families started early by cleaning their homes, making colorful rangoli at their doors, and hanging mango-leaf garlands for good luck.

After visiting temples to offer prayers for health and success, everyone sat down together to enjoy classic Andhra dishes like pulihora and payasam.

The whole celebration blended modern fun with deep-rooted traditions—very Andhra style!