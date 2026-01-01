'India belongs to everyone': RSS chief after Tripura student killed 

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has called for unity and social harmony in India, following the death of a Tripura student due to an alleged racial attack in Dehradun . The victim, Angel Chakma, a final-year MBA student, succumbed to his injuries on December 26 after being hospitalized for 17 days. His father alleged that Angel was attacked while defending his younger brother from racial slurs.

Police No evidence so far of racial abuse: Police Angel's father claimed that the perpetrators called his son "Chinese" before attacking him with sharp weapons. Dehradun Police has formed an SIT to investigate the killing of Angel. Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh, however, said no reports of racial abuse were filed with the police between December 9, the day of the incident, and December 26, when Angel died. The SSP further stated that the FIR filed in the case "does not mention any allegations of racial bias."

Unity appeal Bhagwat's call for unity and social harmony Addressing a gathering in Sonpairi village, Chhattisgarh, Bhagwat emphasized that "India belongs to everyone" and urged people not to judge others by caste, wealth, language, or region. He said, "Do not judge people by caste, wealth, language or region. Treat everyone as your own. The entire India is mine." The RSS chief reiterated that true social harmony starts with removing feelings of separation and discrimination from one's mind.