Andhra Pradesh's Naidu announces ₹30,000, ₹40,000 to maintain TFR
India
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, just announced cash rewards for families who have bigger households.
If you have a third child, you'll get ₹30,000; a fourth child gets you ₹40,000.
This move comes as Naidu stressed maintaining a replacement-level TFR of 2.1 and warned that the state's population growth rate is declining, something Naidu says could hurt Andhra's future if left unchecked.
Naidu cites incomes and son preference
Naidu pointed out that rising incomes and son preference are making families smaller these days.
He doesn't see kids as a burden though, in his words, they're "an asset."
Details on how this new incentive will work are coming soon, but it's clear the government wants to encourage bigger families again.