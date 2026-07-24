Andhra students want apology from K. Pawan Kalyan over NEET-2026
Student groups across Andhra Pradesh are upset with Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan for criticizing protests over the NEET-2026 paper leak.
They want him to apologize, saying he's blaming students instead of focusing on those who actually leaked the exam.
The groups are also angry about police action at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and have alleged that a student protester was critically injured.
Protests call for Dharmendra Pradhan resignation
The movement has picked up steam with a statewide educational bandh and marches in Vijayawada, as students call for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Protest leaders say police have gone too far during arrests and link this leak to a bigger problem: 152 exam leaks in India in 14 years.
Students feel their voices are being ignored, but they're determined to keep pushing for change.