Andhra woman injects ex-lover's wife with HIV; four arrested

In a shocking incident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh , four people were arrested for allegedly injecting a doctor with HIV. The accused include B Boya Vasundhara (34), Konge Jyothi (40), a nurse at a private hospital in Adoni, and her two children, according to a report by PTI. They were arrested on January 24 after the police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 126(2), 118(1), and 272 read with 3(5).

Conspiracy details Accused staged road accident to inject HIV The police said Vasundhara, unable to accept that her ex-lover married another woman, conspired with Jyothi and her children to separate the couple. They staged a road accident on January 9 when the victim was returning home from work on a scooter. Two people on a motorcycle rammed into her near the KC Canal at Vinayak Ghat, causing her to fall.

Injection method Accused obtained HIV-infected blood samples for injection After the accident, Vasundhara allegedly approached the victim under the pretext of offering help. While trying to take her into an autorickshaw, she injected HIV into the victim with a syringe. The accused had reportedly procured HIV-infected blood samples from patients at a government hospital on the pretext of research purposes and stored them in a refrigerator before using them for the injection.

