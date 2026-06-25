Andhrapu Krishnaveni found hanging from ceiling fan in PM Palem
India
A woman, Andhrapu Krishnaveni, was found dead in her PM Palem home just 20 days after moving in with her husband.
He discovered her hanging from a ceiling fan when he got back from work, and the circumstances are raising questions.
Andhrapu Krishnaveni body sent for autopsy
Top police officials have already visited the scene and collected evidence. Krishnaveni's body has been sent for autopsy to figure out what really happened.
Right now, they are treating the case as suspicious and waiting for more answers from the autopsy report before sharing further updates.