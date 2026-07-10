Anekal 13-year-old allegedly died by suicide after ₹20 homework fine
India
A 13-year-old girl from Anekal, Bengaluru, allegedly died by suicide after being fined ₹20 for incomplete homework.
In a purported note, she said her teacher harassed her and threatened to give her a transfer certificate, leaving her feeling humiliated and deeply upset.
Police register unnatural death case
Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the girl's allegations.
Her family is calling for strict action against the school staff.
The investigation is still ongoing.