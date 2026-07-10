Anekal 13-year-old allegedly died by suicide after ₹20 homework fine India Jul 10, 2026

A 13-year-old girl from Anekal, Bengaluru, allegedly died by suicide after being fined ₹20 for incomplete homework.

In a purported note, she said her teacher harassed her and threatened to give her a transfer certificate, leaving her feeling humiliated and deeply upset.