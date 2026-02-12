Angela Merkel to speak at Manmohan Singh memorial lecture
India
Angela Merkel, Germany's former chancellor, is set to deliver the inaugural Dr. Manmohan Singh Memorial Lecture in New Delhi on February 26, 2026.
Singh's family invited her after careful thought about who could best honor his memory, and the program was confirmed on Thursday by the Dr Manmohan Singh Trust and family.
Merkel's ties with Singh
Merkel's talk—"Germany and India in Times of Global Change"—is more than just a speech; Merkel shared good ties with the former prime minister.
The event also remembers Singh as the architect of India's economic reforms and a leader who steered the country through big changes.
For anyone interested in global connections or how leaders shape history, this is worth keeping an eye on.