There was some buzz online that Pakistan's climate change and environmental coordination minister, Musadik Malik, got a cold shoulder when he landed in Delhi for the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum.

One analyst claimed no Indian officials showed up to greet him.

But Indian news agency ANI quickly set the record straight, saying officials from both India's Ministry of Culture and Ministry of External Affairs were there to welcome him, just like they do for all SCO member states.