ANI disputes claim no Indian officials greeted Pakistan's Musadik Malik
There was some buzz online that Pakistan's climate change and environmental coordination minister, Musadik Malik, got a cold shoulder when he landed in Delhi for the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum.
One analyst claimed no Indian officials showed up to greet him.
But Indian news agency ANI quickly set the record straight, saying officials from both India's Ministry of Culture and Ministry of External Affairs were there to welcome him, just like they do for all SCO member states.
Musadik Malik 1st visit since standoff
Malik's trip is actually a pretty big deal: it's the first time a Pakistani minister has visited India since last year's military standoff.
By attending this forum, Pakistan is signaling it wants to keep talking and working together with other countries in the region.
The event itself is all about promoting understanding and cooperation among SCO nations, which feels especially important right now.