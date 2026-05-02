Anil Deshmukh demands death sentence for child murder in Pune

Anil Deshmukh criticizes Shakti Act delays

Deshmukh wants a fast-track trial and immediate death sentence by hanging for the accused, saying crimes against women are rising under the current government.

He criticized delays in enforcing the Shakti Act (passed in 2020 but still waiting for federal approval), which is supposed to help prevent such crimes.

In March, lawmakers passed new updates to strengthen protections for victims and crack down on online sexual offenses, but Deshmukh says these changes need to be put into action urgently.