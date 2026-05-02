Anil Deshmukh demands death sentence for child murder in Pune
Anil Deshmukh is urging the harshest punishment, a death sentence, for a 65-year-old man accused of raping and killing a four-year-old girl in Pune's Bhor area.
The suspect reportedly lured the child with food before committing the crime, which Deshmukh strongly condemned, especially since it happened on Maharashtra Day.
He also pointed out how slow progress on laws meant to protect women and children is making things worse.
Anil Deshmukh criticizes Shakti Act delays
Deshmukh wants a fast-track trial and immediate death sentence by hanging for the accused, saying crimes against women are rising under the current government.
He criticized delays in enforcing the Shakti Act (passed in 2020 but still waiting for federal approval), which is supposed to help prevent such crimes.
In March, lawmakers passed new updates to strengthen protections for victims and crack down on online sexual offenses, but Deshmukh says these changes need to be put into action urgently.