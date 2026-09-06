Anil Kumar Arolla's trolley truck hits 10 vehicles in Madhapur
India
A late-night crash in Madhapur saw a trolley truck plow into 10 vehicles near Inorbit Mall Road.
The driver, Anil Kumar Arolla, was reportedly driving rashly when he hit an Activa scooter and several other vehicles around 10:30pm.
Seven people were hurt and shifted to a hospital for treatment, but none of the injured was in a life-threatening condition.
Police say injuries not life threatening
Police say the injuries aren't life-threatening, though several of the vehicles were damaged.
They've filed a case against the driver under Sections 125(a) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is under way.