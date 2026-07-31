Anil Malra missing after apparent accident on Darcha-Shinku La road
India
Anil Malra set out on a solo bike trip in Himachal Pradesh, but has been missing since July 19.
His mangled motorcycle and gear were found after an apparent accident on the remote Darcha-Shinku La road, but nearly two weeks of searching by police and locals hasn't turned up any clues.
Drones, teams search for Anil Malra
Rescue teams are using drones to scan steep gorges and riverbanks, while others comb the mountain stream and the Bhaga River.
A witness saw Malra and his bike rolling down the mountainside toward the stream. Rescuers think he may have been swept away by strong currents.
His wife is urging people for help as the search continues.