Anil Mishra resigns after SIT cites Ram temple donation lapses
India
A new SIT report says former trustee Anil Mishra is responsible for major lapses that led to the alleged theft of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.
Mishra not only failed to enforce basic security steps but also recommended six of the eight people now arrested.
After these findings, he resigned and Krishna Mohan has stepped in as interim general secretary.
Ram Temple trust announces CEO post
The report highlights how skipping things like biometric attendance and frisking let some staff, including Tinnu Yadav, misuse their access to donation funds.
The incident is being investigated as theft or misappropriation.
Moving forward, the trust has announced leadership changes and the creation of a CEO post.