Anil Mishra resigns after SIT cites Ram temple donation lapses India Jul 07, 2026

A new SIT report says former trustee Anil Mishra is responsible for major lapses that led to the alleged theft of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Mishra not only failed to enforce basic security steps but also recommended six of the eight people now arrested.

After these findings, he resigned and Krishna Mohan has stepped in as interim general secretary.