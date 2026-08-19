Anjani Kumar presents credentials to Zelenskyy amid Russia Ukraine war
India
Anjani Kumar, a seasoned Indian diplomat, has officially stepped in as India's new Ambassador to Ukraine, right in the middle of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
He kicked off his role by presenting his credentials to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, marking the start of his mission in Ukraine.
Kumar to safeguard Indians, coordinate aid
Kumar's main job is to look out for Indians in Ukraine, especially students and those affected by the conflict.
He'll also be handling India's humanitarian aid, like medical supplies, and working to boost educational and people-to-people ties between the two countries.
With India pushing for peaceful solutions and stronger connections, Kumar's arrival is set to deepen India-Ukraine relations during these challenging times.