Ankit, 18, swept away in Sarita Vihar drain; search continues

Ankit, 18, went missing Friday night after being swept away by an open drain near a bridge in Sarita Vihar during torrential rain that caused widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion and emergency situations in several areas of Delhi-NCR.

He was last seen trying to cross the flooded spot on his way home from work, but lost his balance and was carried off by the current.

Rescue teams, including NDRF personnel and divers, searched for more than 12 hours but have not found him yet.