Ankit and Israr found dead at Lachhaura village mahant's home
India
Ankit and Israr, who went missing in late July, were sadly found dead on August 12 at the home of a mahant in Lachhaura village, Uttar Pradesh.
Police identified their bodies by clothing and belongings after digging up the site.
The families had reported them missing on July 29, hoping for answers.
Mahant Naresh Nath main accused absconding
Mahant Naresh Nath is now the main accused and is absconding.
Two others are being questioned as police piece together what happened: both victims were known to Nath and had may have gone to his house before vanishing.
A forensic team collected evidence from the scene.