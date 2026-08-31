Ankit Baliyan killed over song linked to gangster Jitender Maan
Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Baliyan was killed outside a gym in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, on August 26.
Police say his murder traces back to a song linked to the 2021 Rohini court murder of gangster Jitender Maan (Gogi).
The lyrics upset Gogi's gang, who saw it as support for their rival, Tillu Tajpuria.
Two suspects killed in police encounter
Even after warnings from Gogi's gang not to make such a song, Baliyan stood his ground.
According to Shamli Superintendent of Police Narendra Pratap Singh, gang members had been tracking him before finally attacking.
Two suspects were later killed in a police encounter on August 31 after they fired at officers.
The alleged mastermind, Rahul, alias Bhola, is still on the run and coordinated with the shooters through Snapchat.
Police are urging anyone with information to help out.