Ankit Baliyan killed over song linked to gangster Jitender Maan

Even after warnings from Gogi's gang not to make such a song, Baliyan stood his ground.

According to Shamli Superintendent of Police Narendra Pratap Singh, gang members had been tracking him before finally attacking.

Two suspects were later killed in a police encounter on August 31 after they fired at officers.

The alleged mastermind, Rahul, alias Bhola, is still on the run and coordinated with the shooters through Snapchat.

Police are urging anyone with information to help out.