Ankit Balyan's family faces online threats after Shamli shooting
After Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli, his family is now facing new threats online.
Instagram accounts using the name and photo of wanted sharpshooter Satyam Kadyan have posted messages like "Two days, 48 hours... big surprise soon."
Police have added extra security for the family and are checking if these accounts are real or just someone trying to stir up fear.
Police probe over 20 suspect profiles
Police are digging through over 20 social media profiles tied to Kadyan, co-accused Aryan Sandhu, and the Gogi gang; both main suspects are still on the run with ₹100,000 rewards on their heads.
Raids are happening across Haryana and Punjab.
Meanwhile, two other accused were killed in a police encounter recently, and authorities say they're doing everything possible to keep Balyan's family safe.