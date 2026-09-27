Ankit Patel killed by pipe attack near Paradise hotel, Sagar
India
A 28-year-old man named Ankit Patel was killed near Paradise Hotel in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday afternoon.
The whole thing was caught on CCTV: Patel and another man argued, then things turned violent fast, with the attacker hitting Patel multiple times with an iron pipe in just 16 seconds.
Bystanders backed away, police trace suspect
Even though there were bystanders around, several people backed away when the fight escalated. A few tried to help but could not stop the assault before the attacker got away.
Police are using CCTV footage to track down who did it and are looking into whether there was any history between them.
The incident has left locals shaken, and police are using CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused.