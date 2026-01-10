Ankita Bhandari murder: Parents push for CBI probe into 'VIP angle'

What's happening now?

Ankita's parents feel key questions are still unanswered—especially about the identity of the alleged VIP linked to her death.

They met Uttarakhand's Chief Minister on [date unspecified], asking for a Supreme Court-supervised CBI investigation.

With leaked audio hinting at involvement from someone powerful and protests growing across Uttarakhand, the CM has now recommended a CBI probe.

Ankita's family is also calling for a statewide bandh on [date unspecified] to keep up the pressure for justice.