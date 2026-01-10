Ankita Bhandari murder: Parents push for CBI probe into 'VIP angle'
Ankita Bhandari, a young receptionist, was murdered in 2022 after friends alleged she was being pressured by her employer to "serve" a VIP guest.
She was assaulted and pushed into a canal by the resort owner, Pulkit Arya, and two others—her body was found six days later.
All three were convicted of murder and given life sentences.
What's happening now?
Ankita's parents feel key questions are still unanswered—especially about the identity of the alleged VIP linked to her death.
They met Uttarakhand's Chief Minister on [date unspecified], asking for a Supreme Court-supervised CBI investigation.
With leaked audio hinting at involvement from someone powerful and protests growing across Uttarakhand, the CM has now recommended a CBI probe.
Ankita's family is also calling for a statewide bandh on [date unspecified] to keep up the pressure for justice.