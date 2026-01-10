Are banks closed today, January 10? Here's what to know

January's bank holiday lineup

Banks will also be closed on all Sundays and again on the fourth Saturday of the month, which falls on January 24 in 2026.

Plus, some states have extra holidays this month—like New Year's Day (Jan 1), Hazrat Ali's birthday (Jan 3), Swami Vivekananda Jayanti (Jan 12), and harvest festivals such as Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, and Pongal between January 14-16.

The month wraps up with a nationwide closure for Republic Day on January 26.