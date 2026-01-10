Woman can't claim DV Act protection for relationship with married man, says Bombay HC

What happened in the case?

The woman, an engineer, said she was forced into a sexual relationship starting in 2001 and claimed they "got married" in 2005 while he was still legally married.

They shared property, bank accounts, and even had a child through IVF.

After things ended, she sought maintenance and compensation—initially winning her case before it was overturned by the sessions court.

Ultimately, Justice Manjusha Deshpande ruled that since she knew about his existing marriage from the start, her petition couldn't stand under the DV Act.