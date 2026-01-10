Mamata Banerjee accused of taking 'key evidence' during ED raids
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in the spotlight after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) accused her of taking away "key incriminating documents" and digital devices during raids at the I-PAC office and the residence of its director in Kolkata.
The ED was investigating a money-laundering case tied to an alleged coal theft ring, and claims Banerjee entered with senior police officers and left with important files.
What's happening now
Banerjee says she stepped in as Trinamool Congress chairperson to protect party strategy data.
Meanwhile, the ED has approached the Calcutta High Court over alleged obstruction.
Kolkata Police have also filed their own FIR against unidentified ED and CRPF personnel for trespass.
The Union Home Ministry has asked both agencies for detailed reports as political tensions rise over these dramatic raids.