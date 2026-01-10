Mamata Banerjee accused of taking 'key evidence' during ED raids India Jan 10, 2026

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in the spotlight after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) accused her of taking away "key incriminating documents" and digital devices during raids at the I-PAC office and the residence of its director in Kolkata.

The ED was investigating a money-laundering case tied to an alleged coal theft ring, and claims Banerjee entered with senior police officers and left with important files.