Ankita Bhandari's mother Soni Devi demands VIP identity, CBI probe

Ankita Bhandari's mother, Soni Devi, is urging authorities to reveal the identity of a "VIP" mentioned in a phone call tied to her daughter's 2022 murder.

She is also calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dushyant Gautam and wants his appointment as Governor revoked within 24 hours until the case is fully probed.

"Our only demand is that the truth about the person responsible for my daughter's murder must come out." she shared at a recent press conference, asking people to keep supporting their fight for justice.